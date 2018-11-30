Listen to 28 Trombonists Play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Twenty-eight trombonists recently got together to perform Queen 's classic " Bohemian Rhapsody ."

It's 48 fewer trombones than the 76 famously mentioned in a tune from the 1957 Broadway classic The Music Man . Then again, it's not the marching-band music Prof. Harold Hill envisioned the children of River City, Iowa, playing either. And unlike Hill's vision, it's not a scam.

As you can see in the video below, the performance begins with only four musicians (in split-screen, not the "four faces" pose from Queen's famous video for the song), and follows "Bohemian Rhapsody"'s dynamics, reaching its peak at the spot where the guitar solo would start.

The clip, which is titled "Bonehemian Rhapsody," was recorded during the 2018 International Trombone Festival, according to NPR. The annual event showcases the "many styles of music performed by trombonists," says its website. "ITF programming focuses on diversity, and reflects a comprehensive sampling of trombone styles as they are performed around the world. The ITF seeks to unite artists, pedagogues, composers, students, hobbyists and enthusiasts under the common goal of promoting, understanding, appreciating and celebrating the trombone and its literature."

After the song's completion, video mastermind Christopher Bill -- whose YouTube channel features many other trombone arrangements of pop and classic rock songs -- shows up to promote next year's festival, which will take place in Muncie, Ind. in July 2019.

He also credits the musicians who performed "Bohemian Rhapsody," who range from members of symphonies around the world to professors to a musician who's worked with the Glenn Miller and Stan Kenton orchestras.