‘Armoured One’ Does Active Shooter Training For Baldwinsville
In light of the rash of school shootings across the nation, some schools are arming themselves while others are at the very least going through active shooter trainingin order to help minimize damage if a situation does occur. Above is a peek at Baldwinsville's C.W. Baker High School staff doing just that during an exercise put on by Armoured One.
What are your thoughts about this sort of unarmed training? Is it a step in the right direction or are well-meaning administrators and staff powerless to stop threats like this?
BONUS VIDEO