Take a Look at Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Pinball Machine

Stern Pinball has released images and details about the Iron Maiden pinball machine it announced earlier this week.

The game will include many of the band's best-known songs and feature band mascot Eddie. You can check out pictures of "Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast" below.

IGN details the upcoming game, including the official description from the company. "Players will immerse themselves in an interactive Iron Maiden universe transforming into various forms of Eddie, the band’s legendary mascot," it reads. "Players, as Eddie, will embark on a quest to defeat the Beast and his minions across the Legacy of the Beast mobile game and comic book world.”

This is accomplished with two extra flippers in the top half of the field, a center bullseye target, two spinners and a captive ball mechanism. In addition, the LCD screen, according to Zach Sharpe of Stern, has "custom animation revolving around Eddie as he battles the beast. In the game, depending on the multiball or modes you are playing in, there are different variations of Eddie to match up with the Iron Maiden song, tying the whole universe together.”

The 12 songs integrated into the game include "Aces High," "2 Minutes to Midnight," "The Trooper," "Wasted Years," "Can I Play With Madness," "Number of the Beast," "Run to the Hills," "Powerslave," "Hallowed Be Thy Name," "Flight of Icarus," "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" and "Fear of the Dark."

The Premium and Limited Edition models add a ball lock in the shape of a sarcophagus, a secret tomb entrance and a pair of Eddie sculpts, while the Limited Edition also has a mirrored back glass and a higher-quality sound system.