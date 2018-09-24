Ace Frehley Could Participate in Your Wedding

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is available to act as best man at your wedding or walk the bride down the aisle – for a fee of $6,000.

The Ace Frehley Wedding Experience is offered at the Kiss Rock and Roll Chapel in Las Vegas, tied in with the Kiss Mini Golf establishment in the same location, during the weekend of Oct. 26-28.

“Celebrate the release of Ace Frehley’s new album Spaceman with Ace’s first-ever appearance at Kiss Mini Golf, Las Vegas!” reads a statement on the Mini Golf website. “Ace will appear at Kiss Mini Golf on October 27 and 28. Q&A, photo and autograph options are on sale now! Special Ace Frehley event merchandise will be on sale all weekend.”

The wedding experience offered “Ace as your best man and/or Ace give away the Bride and walk her down the aisle. Use of the Kiss Wedding Chapel for the ceremony (wedding, vow renewal or commitment ceremony). Professional photographer, complete photo session and digital rights to all images (Yep! You get all of the photos, emailed to you to keep!!). We will Facebook live on Ace's Facebook & Kiss Wedding Chapel so your friends and family can watch your ceremony live from the comfort of their homes!”

The package also includes a photo session with “Ace’s Actual Guitar!!,” a “so cool” wedding certificate and colored vinyl record, Kiss-themed wedding cake , two chapel poker chips, two chapel shot glasses, temporary tattoos and a free game of Kiss mini golf. Up to 10 guests are allowed to attend.

Frehley’s Spaceman album will be released on Oct. 19. He’s due to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, sitting in with house band Cleto and the Cletones.