Utica Police Offering Free Car Seat Checks

There is no cargo more precious than your child. That's why it's important to make certain car seats are properly installed and secured. The UPD is here to help.

According to Utica Police, you can bring your vehicle down to the Utica Police Department on Saturday, September 29th any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. While there, certified technicians will inspect your child's seat to make sure it is installed correctly.

If you would like to bring you new, uninstalled car seat the technicians will provide proper training for installing and moving the car seat.

Outside the station, orange traffic signs will be placed at nearby intersections to direct vehicles where to go. If you have any questions you can contact Officer Maynard Anken in the Traffic Unit at 315-223-3468.