Phil Rudd of AC/DC is off-loading his home in Otumoetai, New Zealand. He's asking 4.1 million New Zealand Dollars (NZD), which translates to $2.75 million in the U.S.

In a listing that calls the property "one of the most exciting opportunities to hit the Bay of Plenty market in recent years," we learn that his property consists of two apartments that he uses as one residence. Combined, they have six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two kitchens and a five-car garage. The asking price is for both units, although they can be purchased separately, with the first floor going for $1.95 million NZD ($1.31 million US) and the second going for $2.35 million ($1.58 million US).

The building is walled-off and gated for privacy, and also features a swimming pool as well as views of Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Harbour, Matakana Island. While the agent, Cameron Macneil of Oliver Road , doesn't directly state that Rudd lives there, he gives a few hints, referencing the songs "Highway to Hell," "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be" and "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)" in the listings.

Rudd's house made news in 2015 when the drummer was sentenced to eight months of home detention after pleading guilty to counts of drug possession and threatening to kill a former employee the previous November. Less than two weeks into his sentence, he was charged with breaching the conditions of his sentence by possessing or consuming alcohol on the premises.

Those legal problems came as his band was planning to release their most recent album, 2014's Rock or Bust . While AC/DC never issued a statement that said that Rudd was out of the band, they toured with Chris Slade, who was their drummer from 1989-94. In August, Rudd and Brian Johnson were photographed outside a Vancouver recording studio, which helped spawn rumors that AC/DC were working on a new album .