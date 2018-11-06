Dave Grohl Says Phil Rudd Is Back in AC/DC

Dave Grohl may have just spilled the beans on AC/DC ’s potential reunion with past members. According to Grohl, drummer Phil Rudd has rejoined AC/DC after being dismissed from the legendary rock band in 2014.

Four years ago today, (Nov. 6, 2014) Rudd was arrested for “attempting to procure a murder and threatening to kill,” along with possession of cannabis and methamphetamine. Having already experienced issues with Rudd earlier in the year, AC/DC fired their longtime drummer, recruiting Chris Slade for the band’s Rock or Bust tour.

Earlier this year, Phil Rudd and former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson were reportedly spotted at Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios, where the last three AC/DC albums were recorded. Photos of the musicians were taken by Canadian journalists, though we can’t 100-percent prove exactly when the pics were snapped.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding AC/DC’s current lineup, Dave Grohl may have revealed some essential information to Forbes . When asked which band he’d love to play drums in, Grohl responded, “AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it. Phil Rudd is back though. If you dive back into their back catalogue, that early shit, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove. That's the thing, and it's because of Phil Rudd. It's AC/DC, but that guy holds the key.”

Stay tuned for more on Phil Rudd and Brian Johnson’s potential return to AC/DC as updates keep rolling in.