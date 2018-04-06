If you go to see 'A Quiet Place' - and you should - don't get potato chips as a snack. Too loud.

'A Quiet Place', starring John Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, was partially filmed in Little Falls which basically makes it a 'must-see' for Central New Yorkers . Does the movie live up to the hype? In a word: YES.

The small theater we saw the movie in was packed 20 minutes before the film was scheduled to begin. If you're counting on previews to buy you a little extra time: don't. The movie starts right on time, with no previews - just a black screen that tells you you're at Day 89 of whatever is about to happen.

Basically, the Abbott family, Lee (Krasinski) and his wife Evelyn (Blunt) and their three children are just trying to survive after the Earth was invaded by giant blind insect creatures (think Alien crossed with the Demagorgon from 'Stranger Things') that hunt by using their extremely sensitive hearing. So you have to be vewwy vewwy quiet. Or you get eaten.

The Abbotts presumably had an advantage when the Earth's crisis began, since their daughter is deaf, they already knew American Sign Language. Based on their abilities to survive, they also had a little background in homesteading. (Note to self: learn to fish, electrical basics, and canning.)

The oppressive quiet throughout the film - except for a few scenes - is what really wears on you. There were a few scenes where I actually found myself holding my breath because...I didn't want the monsters to get Emily Blunt? I don't know - but that's what the movie does to you. The whole theater was silent. The movie just affects you that way.

I won't give away what happens, but the movie is more than worth the price of admission. It took me hours to fall asleep after the movie - so maybe see it in the afternoon.

