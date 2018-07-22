With each passing year, the possibility of ever seeing Zombieland 2 seemed less and less likely, which makes today’s news a pleasant surprise. Director Ruben Fleischer and original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are officially getting the band back together for the long-teased follow-up to their 2009 horror-comedy hit. No, really. It has an actual release date and everything.

Per Deadline , Sony has set an October 2019 release date for Zombieland 2 , with production expected to begin in January. Original stars Woody Harrelson , Jesse Eisenberg , Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin have all signed on to reprise their roles from the 2009 film (with a mega-famous zombie cameo TBD, I’m sure).

According the report, the sequel will follow “comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland.” The protagonists will encounter some other human survivors along the way, while also contending with new kinds of zombies (some have evolved in the time since the first film).

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been teasing a sequel to Zombieland for several years, though there appeared to be little forward momentum at Sony. There are many factors that could have turned that around in the meantime, including the increased popularity of certain cast members, and the success of both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 — written by Reese and Wernick. Fleischer also recently directed Venom for Sony, so he may have been in a better position to push for the Zombieland sequel.

Whatever the case may be, we’re finally getting a Zombieland 2 — and sooner, rather than later.