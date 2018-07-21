Liam Gallagher is still holding out hope that his brother Noel will change his mind and re-form Oasis . Saying he forgives Noel, he promises to buy the drinks if Noel is willing to get together to talk about a reunion.

"Earth to noel listen up rkid," He tweeted, "I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me."

Prior to this, Liam's most recent public effort to make peace with Noel came at Christmastime, when he tweeted holiday greetings to his brother with, "looking forward to seeing you tomorrow," adding, "We're all good again." However, the meeting never happened, and Liam went back to slamming him on Twitter again. A month later, Liam admitted that it was a case of wishful thinking.

"In my head [we called a truce],” he said . “‘Cos it’s Christmas innit and me mam’s always going, ‘Look, calm down,’ so I had a couple of drinks and thought, you know, I’ll put it out there. But it’s not happening, is it?"

Oasis split in 2009 after years of feuding between the siblings. The last straw came when, prior to a headlining slot at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris, Liam, upset by Noel's comment that a show was canceled due to Liam having a hangover and not laryngitis, ran into Noel's dressing room brandishing a guitar and "nearly took my face off with it." Liam also threw a plum at his brother. Noel quit on the spot, canceling the gig and the only other date remaining on the tour.

7/20 UPDATE: After an evening of apparent silence from Noel, Liam tweeted, "I'll take that as a NO then as you were."