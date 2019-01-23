Starting today YouTube TV — the online video giant’s subscription service that operates like a digital alternative to cable television, with a bundle of networks you can stream from home or on the go — is expanding nationwide.

For $40 a month, you get access to 60+ TV networks (the selection is based in part on your location), six accounts to split among the members of your household, and unlimited cloud DVR storage for all your shows which you can access from all kinds of devices. So you never have to worry about having space to record the new episode of True Detective because you’ve still got the entire last season of The Bachelor to binge, just to give one totally random and not personal example.

You get three simultaneous streams per account to use on your Roku, Apple TV, Android phone, iPhone, Chromecast, computer, or smart TV. And the options for networks includes lots of sports on ESPN and CBS Sports Network, movies on TCM and IFC, plus news, comedy, and more. You can even upgrade your account with certain add on networks like Showtime, Starz, or even NBA League Pass.

YouTube TV has only been around since 2017, and it’s expanded rapidly. With this latest update it is now available in almost 200 markets around the country, covering 98 percent of the United States.

If you’ve been debating giving up cable, but don’t want to piecemeal together your various entertainment channel interests, this may be a way for you to keep the vast majority of what you want at a reduced price. You can find out more on YouTube TV’s official site .