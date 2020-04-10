Your Stimulus Money Could be in Your Account Today

You could see your stimulus money as early as today.

The first payments from the $2 trillion federal stimulus bill have started going out, according to WIVB. The information comes from a plan by the IRS Secretary Steven Mnuchin. If you have already provided the IRS or Social Security with your bank account information, you should be in the first round of payments.

For folks who haven't provided the IRS with any direct deposit information, paper checks will start going out April 24. Although there could still be some delay in you actually getting the payment, according to the Washington Post. There will be a third round, but no date has been given.