Your Ring Doorbell Might Be Part of a Large Recall

If you are the owner of a Ring doorbell, make sure it is installed properly. Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazard after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to reports, eight people have suffered minor burns and another 85 have experienced property damage after the doorbells overheated. This was due to incorrect screws being used for installation.

IS MY RING PART OF THIS RECALL?

If you purchased a 2nd Generation Ring Doorbell online or in stores from June 2020 to October 2020 for roughly $100, and it has the model number 5UM5E5, your doorbell is under recall and it is important that it is installed correctly.

"This recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras. The video doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze). They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision. The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging."

If you are someone with a Ring doorbell that is included in this recall, the good news is that if you are using the correct screws - you should be fine.