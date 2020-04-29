Your New Best Friend Is Waiting For You In CNY
Are you feeling sad and isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic? How about some company?
Pets can reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and ease loneliness. A family pet can help children grow up more secure and active.
Here are some dogs from the Stevens-Swan Humane Society that are ready to go home with you!
Buddy
3-year-old male
Pitbull
Good with other dogs, but very toy aggressive with dogs
Good with cats
The shelter is currently closed for viewing.
______________________________________________________________________
Susu
3-year-old female
Pitbull mix
______________________________________________________________________
Tasha
11-month-old female
Pitbull mix
Good w/ dogs
______________________________________________________________________
Snoop
6-year-old male
Pitbull mix
Good w/ dogs
______________________________________________________________________
Misha & Hunter
3-year-old female, a 2-year-old male
**bonded pair, must be adopted together**
Okay with other dogs, but Hunter is protective of Misha
No cats, no young kids
______________________________________________________________________
Bishop
2-year-old male
Pitbull
______________________________________________________________________
Kinsey
Adult female
Collie mix
Good w/ dogs
______________________________________________________________________
Ms USA
3-year-old female
Pitbull mix
No dogs
______________________________________________________________________
Lila
8 month old female
Pitbull mix
Good w/ dogs
no cats
______________________________________________________________________
1 yr old male
Pitbull mix
good with dogs and cats
Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.
Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, Stevens-Swan Humane Society will be closed to visitors until further notice. As always, the well-being of our animals is our top priority and to ensure their care we must protect our staff. We realize this decision will slow down our adoption process but feel it is the best option under the current circumstances.
- Staff is coming in every day and phones will be on during normal business hours.
- Animals will still receive the same quality of care.
- Animal Control and Law Enforcement will still have 24hr access to bring in strays.
Stevens-Swan Humane Society says they're working on a way to interact with adopters since they are currently at capacity.
Stevens-Swan Humane Society
(315)738-4357
5664 Horatio Street Utica. NY
www.stevens-swan.org
