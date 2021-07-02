You Won’t Be Buying Marijuana in One CNY Village Among First to Ban Sales
You won't be buying marijuana in one Central New York village, among the first to ban retail pot sales in New York state.
Village of Cazenovia board members unanimously voted 4-0 to ban retailers from selling marijuana at a monthly meeting on Monday, July 1, according to Syracuse.com. Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler said it's "in the best interests of the community,” following the vote.
Recreational use of marijuana became legal on March 31 in the state of New York. However, local officials can opt out of allowing retail sales in their cities, towns, or villages. A law must be passed by December 31 or they will automatically be opted in.
Officials in Fayetteville and Camillus are letting their residents decide on whether pot sales should be legal. They will put the issue up for a vote on the next ballot, according to Syracuse.com.
Watertown officials discussed drafting a law to ban the sale and distribution of marijuana in the city on June 14, according to NNY 360.
You can still use marijuana. You just won't be able to buy it anywhere officials opt out of the new law, which allows for the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana and up to 24 grams of cannabis concentrate.
You can even grow your own right in your backyard. Three mature and three immature plants are allowed per adult. There is a maximum of six mature and six immature plants in a household.