You Could Win Super Bowl LVI Tickets From The Red Cross

The American Red Cross and the NFL is offering you the chance to win Super Bowl tickets for the big game next year in Los Angeles.

One of the major things this Pandemic has impacted is the blood and plasma supply needed to meet the needs of medical centers and hospital systems across the country. The need for blood and other supplies never went away when the virus struck and now there is a need for more than just blood.

The American Red Cross is giving one lucky person the opportunity to go to next year's Super Bowl LVI. The Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to encourage those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their convalescent plasma. Anyone who does so in the month of January will be entered into the drawing. In addition, from now until January 20th, 2021 anyone who donates their plasma will be entered to win a "Big Game at Home" package which comes complete with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.

Other than entering for a chance to win a once in a lifetime experience, your donation of convalescent plasma could potentially save the life of someone suffering with COVID-19. Many hospitals have relied on the plasma of those who have recovered since early on in the Pandemic and with numbers surging out of control the need is greater than ever.

The Red Cross says, "There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help – through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays, game days or a pandemic." So, if you are willing to spend a little time to give a little good, it could lead to a huge payoff. Super Bowl tickets...not an easy find. Donate today. You can reach the local chapter of The American Red Cross on their website.