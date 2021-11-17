These are some of the most classic Buffalo Bills items that you had at one time in your house. Hopefully, you still have them because they could be worth a few bucks now, especially if you aren't using them anymore.

The Buffalo Bills Brick, Starter Jacket, and Director's Chair you can buy, but you will pay much more than you probably did in the 1980s and 1990s.

Does anyone remember the Buffalo Bills brick? Apparently, people used to throw it at the TV when they got mad at the Buffalo Bills or the refs.

The Starter Jacket? Classic. It looks like it is from 1970. But so do Zubaz. But we love them And we will continue to wear them.

The last item, the director's chair is the one we probably see the least now. But, it did fold up nicely in case you were wondering. Take a look at how much all three of these items are selling for now!

Vintage Buffalo Bills Gear For Sale The Buffalo Bills Brick, Starter Jacket and Director's Chair you can buy, but you will pay much more than you probably did in the 1980s and 1990s.