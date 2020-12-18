Wreaths Across America Coming to Five Rome Cemeteries

Not many people wanted a giant blizzard to roll through just a week short of Christmas. It does however; serve as a sobering reminder behind the National Wreaths Across America project coming to Five cemeteries in Rome this Saturday, December 19.

Wreaths Across America currently making it's 29th trip down the East Coast, began after a popular picture of wreaths laid on snow covered soldiers' graves at Arlington National Cemetery sparked the idea . Today, wreaths are laid at more than 25-hundred locations across America, including several at Central New York cemeteries, and of course, at Arlington National Cemetery, each December.

Wreaths Across America.org

The idea behind Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of Freedom. Usually a miles-long parade of tractor trailers, wrapped vehicles carrying veterans and Gold Star Families, law enforcement and motorcycle riders, escort the wreaths across the miles, but of course the pandemic is somewhat muffling the celebration. This year there is only one symbolic semi carrying 4500 remembrance wreaths, 11 wrapped vehicles, and 9 police cruisers.

However the mission is the same, to remember, honor, and teach. While we can't gather in large groups, we can still honor the convoy by waving flags and signs, and greeting it as it goes by. Here are the locations holding ceremonies this Saturday. You can get more info, sponsor a wreath, and volunteer to help by clicking each locations link.

Ceremonies at Rome locations will be at noon, Saturday December 19.

St Mary's Cemetery

Rome Cemetery

St Peter's Cemetery

St John's Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery

There will also be a noon ceremony at Westernville Presbyterian Cemetery and Oriskany Falls will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St Joseph's Cemetery.