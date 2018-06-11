The World’s Largest Yard Sale is Coming Up This Weekend

If you're ready to shop and find some of the best deals around, you're ready for the World's Largest Yard Sale coming to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

If you haven't been to the World's Largest Yard Sale before, this is definitely the year you should do it. Seriously... And we even have a few great reasons why you should make it out to the event this weekend:

First of all, it looks like Mother Nature is going to be cooperating with us this year. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and a high near 80 for the Utica area. Granted, Saturday is still quite a few days off so that could change, but the National Weather Service is calling for beautiful weather Thursday, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, which we think is a good sign.

Secondly, you're going to have a lot of goodies to go through at this year's event. More than 100 vendors have signed up for the World's Largest Yard Sale, which means you're sure to find some unique treasures, great deals and discounts, and the items you were hoping to find.

Next reason, well... It's a great way to spend a Saturday in Central New York. Instead of watching for signs trying to find as many yard sales and garage sales around the area, you can get all your shopping done in one place, BUT still have the variety of going to a whole bunch of different places.

And lastly, it's only 2-bucks to get in. $2 per person?! For all the shopping your heart desires?? That's not bad at all. AND a portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House charity. So you'll be helping out a good cause, too. It's a win-win.

The World's Largest Yard Sale is this Saturday, June 16th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds at 135 Cemetery Street in Frankfort. The gates open at 8am and you can shop as you please until 3pm.

[National Weather Service]