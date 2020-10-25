Wolfgang Van Halen Says Rumors Are ‘Hurting Me and My Family’

Wolfgang Van Halen does not appreciate any speculation about him taking over as the new guitarist for Van Halen less than a month after his father Eddie's death.

The elder Van Halen died on Oct. 6 after a long battle with cancer. In recent days, unfounded online speculation has suggested that "the VH camp" has been discussing a new lineup that would include the returns of longtime bassist Michael Anthony and former singer Sammy Hagar, with Alex Van Halen on drums and Wolfgang serving as the band's new guitarist.

"This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times," Wolfgang wrote on Twitter. "Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

Born March 16, 1991 to Eddie Van Halen and his then-wife, One Day at a Time actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang joined his father and uncle Alex as a member of Van Halen in 2007, replacing founding bassist Michael Anthony.

According to Bertinelli, Eddie never would have returned to the road or recorded 2012's A Different Kind of Truth, the group's first album in nearly 30 years to feature original singer David Lee Roth, if it weren't for Wolfgang. "This brings joy to Ed, and that's what he wants to do now, just have fun playing," she said in 2012. "As great as Mike [Anthony] is, this wouldn't be happening if Mike was still in the band."

Wolfgang has been working for years on his first-ever solo album, on which he handles all instrumental and vocal duties. Earlier this year, he said he's prepared for harsh reactions from longtime fans of Van Halen the band.

"Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice. But on the other hand, if it's not exactly what they want to hear or if I don't try to sound 'Van Halen-y' enough for them they'll hate me and won't give me the time of day. I'm fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won't be what people think it'll be. I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me."