How does an extra $62,000 sound? Maybe you're the winner of a Take 5 ticket sold in the Syracuse area of Mattydale.

According to CNY Central, the winning ticket is worth $62,220.50. It was a Take-5 lottery ticket sold in Mattydale on April 5 at the Bryne Dairy.

If you purchased a Take-5 lottery ticket at the Bryne Dairy at 2307 Brewerton Road, then you may be the winner"

Remember- The winner has up to one year to claim the prize from the date of the drawing.

Meet the Blossvale, New York Couple Who Won the $96 Million Mega Million Jackpot

Leonard and Lorraine Padavan claimed the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing held on February 16. The winning numbers from the drawing were 1, 26, 44, 54 and 66, Mega Ball 10.

The couple chose to split the jackpot evenly. Each receive a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine says they plan to pool their money to buy an RV and live out their dreams.

Leonard told the New York Lottery his best advice to other Lottery players is, “take a chance.”

