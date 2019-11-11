Win Cash Official Rules November 2019

WIN CASH – PHASE 2

Fall 2019 - RULES

Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash ” (Or insert your local sweepstakes name (the

“Sweepstakes”)

Sweepstakes Dates: November 14, 2019 to November 27, 2019

Station(s): _______________________________(the "Station(s)")

Station Address:

Station City, State, Zip Code:

Station Telephone:

Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the

"Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these

rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously

on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company, and in

various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or

change call letters of any participating station at any time during the

Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. For a current list of

participating stations, send a request with a self-addressed, stamped envelope

to: "WIN CASH" SWEEPSTAKES, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTESTING, 1

Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577.

1. Description of Sweepstakes/Participation.

1A. How to Enter:

Listen to participating radio stations each weekday November 14, 2019 to

November 27, 2019 for the on-air code word announcements made on each

participating radio station. When the code word airs, listeners will be directed to

go to the station’s website or station app and enter the code word on the

sweepstakes page. Participants may also enter via one of the many non-code

word multiplier buttons, available on the sweepstakes entry page, that will prompt

you to take a further action in order to enter, which may include, for example,

visiting the station’s Facebook page, joining the station’s mailing list, subscribing

to the station on YouTube, following the station on Twitter, sharing links to the

sweepstakes on social media, and visiting advertiser websites (together, the

“Custom Multipliers”) to win a prize as described in 1B and 2.

1B. How to Play:

Listen Monday through Friday between 6am and 7pm (LOCAL TIME) for a code

word. There will be up to three codes announced daily. When the code word

airs, listeners will go to the station’s website to enter that code word on the

sweepstakes page by 7pm each day local time. For each code word that is aired,

Townsquare will, within 10 days after the end of the Sweepstakes dates above,

select ONE winner who will receive (1) Prize package as described in Section 2.

Prize(s) subject to availability and other sweepstakes rules. The code words will

be aired at the discretion of each participating Station on weekdays, Monday

through Friday, two times per weekday during the times noted above. Code

words will be aired no more than a total of thirty (30) times throughout the

duration of the Sweepstakes but may be aired less than the stated number of

instances at the discretion of each participating station. Odds of winning

Sweepstakes depend on number of participants from this state and other states.

In addition, any participant that has entered the sweepstakes via code or a

Custom Multiplier before the end of the sweepstakes will be entered in a grand

prize drawing for an additional $5,000 cash prize (the “Grand Prize”).

One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected for this sweepstakes.

1C. Technical Issues

Should a participating station(s) have a technical issue resulting in a code word

not airing or airing at the incorrect time, station(s) will forfeit participation in the

sweepstakes for the day/time that the code word was indented to broadcast.

Technical issues include but are not limited to computer error, human error, off-

air transmitter difficulties. Station(s) and Townsquare Media Inc. will not be held

responsible for technical issues.

2. Prize(s).

A total of thirty (30) prize packages in the amount of $500-$5,000 will be given

away on the air. In addition, one (1) $5,000 cash Grand Prize will be awarded

through the station’s VIP club as described in Section 1 above. Approximate

total retail value of all prizes is thirty-five thousand dollars ($35,000).

If chosen as a winner, entrant must return the station’s call or email within 48

hours or risk forfeiture of prize. If station is unable to connect with entrant within

48 hours, company reserves the right to choose another winner or increase the

value of future prizes. After being chosen, winner must fill out all paperwork and

claim his/her prize from the Company at the participating Station awarding the

prize, within 2 weeks from the date winner returns the station’s call or email

notifying winner that he/she has won, or winner risks forfeiture of the Prize.

Failure to claim the Prize within the time frame above constitutes forfeiture of the

Prize. If forfeited, the Prize will remain property of the Company and another

winner may or may not be selected.

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for any other prize or equivalent

prize. Guest must be at least 18 years of age and must sign liability and publicity

release.

3. Eligibility and Limitations.

Participants, winner(s) and guest(s) must be legal U.S. residents at least 18-

years old as determined by the Company and reside in a participating Station’s

Total Survey Area (“TSA”). Company reserves the right to refuse to award a

prize. Winners are subject to a verification process to include winner's name,

address, home phone number, work/cell phone number, and social security

number. If a winner is disqualified, Company reserves the right to determine an

alternate winner or not to award that winner's prize, in its sole discretion. Only

one (1) prize can be claimed per household for the duration of the Sweepstakes.

Winners are eligible to win only once per lifetime in a Townsquare Media Inc.

nationwide and/or group contest or sweepstakes. Employees of the Company,

the Sweepstake's participating sponsors and their advertising agencies,

employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate

family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term

"immediate family" includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents,

and grandchildren, whether as in-laws or by current or past marriage(s),

remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other

persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

4. Delivery Disclaimer.

The Company disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete an

entry on website due to equipment malfunction, internet connection issues,

inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Company's control, or otherwise.

The Company disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in

the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or

other delivery method. Entries must be made as detailed herein. No photocopies

or mechanical reproductions of entry forms are permitted. The Company is not

responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone,

computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind,

including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries,

traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or

unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant's ability to

participate in the Sweepstakes, and any injury or damage to entrant's or any

other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or

downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes.

5. Publicity; Use of Personal Information.

By participating, all participants and winners grant the Company exclusive

permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses

in connection with promotion of this and other sweepstakes and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the

Sweepstakes, participants agree that the Company may disclose personal

information obtained from participants in the Sweepstakes to third parties and

use such information for marketing and other purposes on a worldwide basis in

perpetuity.

6. Release and Indemnity.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each participant and winner (i) waives any

and all claims of liability against the Company, its parent, related, affiliated and

subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the

“Company Released Parties”), the Sweepstake's sponsors, and their parent,

related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and

agents (collectively, the “Sponsor Released Parties,” together with the Company

Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action

or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the

Sweepstakes, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a)

unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related

to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or

telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due,

misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the

Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death)

or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in

whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt of any

prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any

and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and does hereby

acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner

responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or

implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided

exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant

further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be

limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no

event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant

waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to,

punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. In order to receive a prize,

participants must sign an official waiver and release form provided by the

Company.

7. Taxes.

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information

provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may

be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely

responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company

and Sponsor reserve the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the

prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the

Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or

social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not

transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any

person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form

1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the

IRS.

8. Conduct and Decisions.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the

decisions of Company personnel. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair

advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using

fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying,

harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these

rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the

rules or the Sweepstakes and the Company's decisions concerning such

disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected

by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional

interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, the Company

reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions

regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. All decisions will be

made by the Company and are final. The Company may waive any of these rules

in its sole discretion.

ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO

DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND

NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR

WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE

SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND

SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE

RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE

FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Miscellaneous.

Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign the Company's release form

to claim the prize. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Void where

prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. The

Company may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the

Sweepstakes at any time. The Company disclaims any responsibility to notify

participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Sweepstakes. Written

copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business

offices of the Stations and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-

addressed envelope. All entries become the property of the Company and will

not be returned. To be removed from our direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the

main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a self-

addressed, stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media, 1

Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. To request the name of the

winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media, 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY

10577. Requests for winners lists must be received within sixty (60) days of the

end of the Sweepstakes dates first listed above.

10. Compliance with Law.

The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United

States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.

Stations shall follow the applicable laws for conducting sweepstakes.

11. Participating Radio Stations

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously

on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company, and in

various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or

change call letters of any participating station at any time during the

Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. Station participation in this

sweepstakes during the sweepstakes dates may vary from day to day. Each

station will announce participation. Stations participating in this sweepstakes may

include all or some stations owned or operated by Townsquare Media, Inc.

and/or other stations owned and/or operated by other companies.