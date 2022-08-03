Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton

The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon.

Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together more than 500 families and their pets to walk and raise money for Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society. You can be part of this wonderful event by sponsoring one or more $100 lawn signs.

You can follow all news on the event online here.

Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society takes care of animals that are surrendered, lost or unwanted, neglected, or abandoned in Oneida County. They are located at 5664 Horatio Street in Utica.

Woofstock 2022 Brings Peace, Love, And Pups Together In Central New York

Woofstock 22 will take place on Saturday August 13th from 11:00AM – 4:00PM at Veterans Memorial Field located at 360 North Main Street in Oneida. Woofstock is a fundraising event for Wanderers' Rest. The proceeds of the event help to underwrite the rising costs of sheltering, healing, and caring for more than six hundred homeless cats and dogs that pass through the shelter in Madison County each year.

Throughout the day you can enjoy demonstrations, get your picture taken by a photographer, and ‘Smooch Your Pooch.’ There will also be a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.

Remember, admission is free. The event is dog friendly. All that they ask is that you provide proof of rabies vaccination and all pups must be leashed the entire time.

Did You Know These Restaurants in The Utica/Rome Area Are Dog Friendly? Looking to take your pup along with you for your next meal? These restaurants in the area will allow them at your table while you are outside! Who knew?