Enough is enough already! The Little Free Pantry that helps feed those less fortunate in Oneida has been destroyed again by some hoodlum.

The pantry was ruined sometime over the weekend on May 1-3. Most of it was left in pieces lying on the ground.

Credit - Little Free Pantry via Facebook

The pantry may be banged up but organizers say it's salvageable. The roof and base will need to be replaced and damage control needs to be done on the frame. But thanks to a good Samaritan who donated money for repairs, it'll soon be back up and filled with food.

Credit - Little Free Pantry via Facebook

The Little Free Pantry is a self-serve free food source for people in need. Need an item, help yourself. Have extra, drop it off. But vandals continually damaging the pantry are making it difficult to continue.

Just last month the pantry was overflowing with food for anyone who needed it and there are lots of people who do. "Our hearts go out to those that are relying on this pantry for food. We know there are so many of you."

Credit - Little Free Pantry via Facebook

Glass doors were replaced with wooden ones in hopes of deterring the vandals last November. But the punks keep showing up to ruin the pantry.

Credit - Little Free Pantry via Facebook

Parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids and remind them real people run and maintain the pantry. "We don’t get money from the city, it comes out of our own family’s money to continue to fix this. It’s not funny or cool."

It's also not cool to take food from the people who need it most. The longer the pantry is down, the longer they go hungry. Hopefully it'll be back up soon to continue providing the community with food.

May the jerk or jerks responsible be identified and held accountable. The security camera was not operational at the time of the incident but the organizers hope a few other businesses in the area have camera footage that may help.

If the punk is found, a week serving the homeless at a community food kitchen may be in order.

