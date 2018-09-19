See an exclusive one night only screening of the Joan Jett documentary “Bad Reputation.”

Joan Jett became mega-famous after the #1 hit “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” and her fame intensified with the music video’s endless play on MTV. This documentary shows her hard work long before the fame, ripping it up onstage with her no-bullshit style. See how it really was in the burgeoning ’70s punk scene, with interviews and amazing archival footage.

The one night only screening of the Joan Jett documentary “Bad Reputation,” is Wednesday, September 26 at 5:15 pm and 7:45 at the Rome Capitol Theatre where it's as close as you can get to an actual Joan Jett concert.

General admission tickets are $10 and are available in advance online at www.RomeCapitol.com or the Capitol Theatre Box office weekdays from 10am-5pm.