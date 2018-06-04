Where To See Nancy Wilson of Heart In Upstate This Summer

Nancy Wilson of Heart and her band, Roadcase Royal heading to Upstate for a show on Aug. 17.

Del Lago Resort & Casino has announced Nancy Wilson, and Roadcase Royal will play The Vine at 8 p.m. Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, June 8, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Nancy Wilson, one of the founding members of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Heart, has teamed up with former Prince’s New Power Generation band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the soulful rock super group Roadcase Royale. The band is joined by Heart veterans Dan Rothchild (bass), Ben Smith (drums) and Chris Joyner (keys), and Warfield lead guitarist Ryan Waters. The group released their debut album " First Things First ," September 22, 2017. The band's style is described as sensitive, passionate and driving sound. Rolling Stone premiered the live performance video of their debut single, “ Get Loud ,” saying, “the band builds a funky, nimble groove, led by Warfield's soulful belting and the acoustic/electric guitar attack of Wilson and Prince protégé Ryan Waters.”

Get out and see the intimate show with Nancy Wilson and Roadcase Royal at the del Lago because starting in November they're opening for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band at huge stadiums across the county and 'there's nothing small about that.

Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:

Spin Doctors: June 8

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: June 14

Grandmaster Flash: June 15

Mini KISS: June 21

Lee Greenwood: June 22

The Legendary Temptations: July 6

The Magpie Salute: July 19

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: July 20

Color Me Badd with Tag Team: July 21

Chippendales: July 26

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with Rick Springfield: July 27

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Oct. 18 (New date)

The Music of Cream: Oct. 19

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The Del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.

