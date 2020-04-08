It's the question on every parent's lips: when will the kids go back to school? The nation's top virus expert has a hunch.

Schools in Central New York have been closed for weeks, and Governor Cuomo recently announced they would remain closed through April 29th. On top of that, the New York State Education Department has scrapped the June 2020 Regents exams, and waived Regents requirements for students.

Will Central New York students go back to school this year?

At a press conference yesterday, when asked when students across the nation might be back in the classroom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks fall.

"Well, my daughter is a school teacher, so she asked me the same question," Fauci said. "I fully expect — though I'm humble enough to know that I can't accurately predict — that by the time we get to the fall, that we will have this under control enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now, where people are shutting schools. My optimistic side tells me that we'll be able to renew, to a certain extent — but it's going to be different, remember now, because this is not going to disappear."

Fauci also said he thinks kids are unlikely to be able to attend summer camps this year.

Governor Cuomo has said he will continue to evaluate conditions in New York two weeks at a time.

What do you think? Will kids be headed back to school this year?