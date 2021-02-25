What’s Happening in Ilion With Mayor and Fire Dept.?

Things are heating up at the Ilion Fire Department and this issue has nothing to do with a blaze. Since the end of last year, there have been heated relations between the fire department leadership, versus Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica, and Deputy Mayor Chuck Lester, according to residents close to the conflict.

Now, three members of the department have been disciplined including the fire chief, Thomas Pedersen, who has now been removed from his position. According to reports, Pedersen has been demoted in the fire department and retains his position as village codes officer. Two other members have also been disciplined by either being suspended or terminated.

Mayor Lamica released a statement to some members of the media claiming there's an investigation into the matter. WIBX reached out for the same statement from the mayor and we are still waiting for a response.

Deputy Mayor Chuck Lester told WIBX he wouldn't speak on the issue because it is a personnel matter. When asked if he would send a copy of the statement that was sent out to other media outlets, Lester's response was, "Nope."

In a report Thursday afternoon in the Times-Telegram, Mayor Lamica said, "A complaint by a now former village employee has led to a shakeup in the Ilion Fire Department."

The deputy chiefs are now in charge of the department, according to the report. The Times-Telegram story also said former Chief Pedersen was a 24-year veteran of the Ilion Fire Department. The report did not name the other two members of the force who were reportedly disciplined.

Several community members have turned to Facebook to defend the three firefighters involved. "Both of these (suspended/terminated) firefighters are class acts along with the rest of the men and women of the Ilion Fire Department," said Kris Lenox on Facebook. Another resident told WIBX, the action by Mayor Lamica is a "gross abuse of power."

The wife of former Chief Pedersen, Jennifer Pedersen, will appear on WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday morning.