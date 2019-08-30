What Is Labor Day Really About?

Labor Day, the first Monday in September. Around here it generally signifies the end of Summer and back to school for the kiddos.

I know my kids are just thrilled about going back to school. Less time for Xbox, less time for the pool, no more sleeping late every morning, the list goes on.

But what is the real reason why we have Labor Day?

Originally, it was considered a celebration of the American Labor Movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of workers. Basically, it boils down to a glorified day off. In 1887, it was established as an official holiday in September to support the Labor Day that the Knights favored, because then-president Grover Cleveland, had originally declared the first of May as the official holiday, but it was to close to the date of the Haymarket massacre, and it was feared that Labor Day could be closely associated with that.

Mostly, Labor Day was of greater significance to members of labor unions, today it mostly means the end of summer, back to school, and a great reason for most retailers to have a giant sale. How can you have a big Labor Day Weekend sale, if there is no Labor Day?