Central New York is on track to hit Phase Four Friday, June 26th. But what businesses can open?

Phase Four includes low risk arts, entertainment & recreation as well as education, media production and professional sports without fans. Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and the North Country could be ready to hit Phase Four Friday at reduced capacity.

Museums

Zoos

Aquariums

Botanical Gardens

Nature Parks

Historical Sites

Outdoor Argitourism

Agriculture Demonstrations & Exhibitions

Media Production - all activities undertaken in motion picture, music, television, and streaming productions on set, on location, or at any production or recording site

Businesses would be required to have staff and guests wear face coverings, practice social distancing and implement sanitation guidelines.

Colleges, universities and other educational facilities would also be allowed to re-open, even though they cancelled classes for the remainder of the school year.

Governor Cuomo did ease restrictions on several outdoor low risk recreation activities for regions already in Phase Three.

• tennis;

• non-motorized boat use and rentals, such as row boats, kayaks, canoes;

• golf and driving ranges, except miniature (mini) golf, with food and retail services subject to the

restrictions that are currently in effect within the region;

• racket games, such as badminton, racquetball;

• toss/bowl games, such horseshoes, bocce, bean bag toss, croquet;

• flying disc games, such as disc golf and frisbee;

• shuffleboard;

• zip lining;

• rope courses, including aerial rope courses;

• batting cages;

• shooting ranges; and

• swim classes and swim instruction.

Unfortunately gyms, malls, movie theaters, concert and sporting venues won't open under Phase Four in New York state as originally planned.

Social gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed and indoor religious gatherings will be allowed at up to 33 percent of the indoor site's capacity.