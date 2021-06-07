A massive vehicle fire on the New York State Thruway delayed traffic for the afternoon commute.

Shelly Privett, a volunteer firefighter from Forestport, was driving home from Syracuse when she saw the vehicle burst into flames. "I pulled to over to see if anyone needed help, but they didn’t."

The vehicle may have broken down on the side of the road. It was already hooked up to a tow truck.

Privett caught the vehicle explode as the tow truck was starting to pull away. Fire and black smoke can be seen wafting into the sky. Another explosion can be heard 30 seconds later.

The fire at milepost 245.1 between exit 32 and exit 33, blocked the right lane to westbound traffic on the New York State Thruway, delaying the afternoon commute. It didn't seem to slow down traffic on the eastbound side though. Video above shows cars speeding by like nothing happened.

Worker Misses Work Zone Crash on the NY Thruway By Seconds

Shocking video shows the importance of slowing down in work zones on the highway. A worker on the New York State Thruway missed a scary crash by mere seconds.

A worker in Albany had returned to his vehicle 20 seconds before a car came crashing through the barricades, at a high rate of speed.

"If this work zone intrusion happened minutes before, this post would be about remembering this dedicated crew," the NYS Thruway Authority tweeted.

Luckily the only thing injured was a maintenance vehicle.

Highway workers experience close calls on a daily basis. Already this year, the Thruway Authority says there have been several work zone intrusions, "Highway workers are real people with families. Protect them and yourselves. Give them your full attention in a work zone."

"Luckily no one was injured," Privett said.

