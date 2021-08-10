Warm Weather Calls For Wine Slushies: Here’s 7 Places To Get Them Right Now
Oh man, it's HOT. And when it's hot, there's nothing quite like a frosty adult beverage to cool you down. There's plenty of options, but you know what always does a great job at quenching thirst?
Wine slushies.
I'll be the first to admit, my favorite part of the New York State Fair is visiting the "hall" of wine slushies. There's so many different options and flavors and I always walk away happy (and a little buzzed.)
Time out - here's a reminder to drink responsibly!
With it being as hot and humid as it is, here's a PSA. Did you know there's seven different places in the Utica/Rome area where you can go get delicious wine slushies right now? Yes, right this very second?
Let's enlighten you with some knowledge. Here's the list.
Here's 7 Different Spots In The Utica/Rome Area to Get Wine Slushies Right Now
Do you have any to add? Let us know inside our station app.
