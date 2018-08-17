Warm First Week For NY State Fair Predicted

Looking to head to the Great New York State Fair later this month? The first week may be a warm one.

The National Weather Service predicts opening day of the fair will have a high of 76 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Accuweather's forecast for opening day is about the same: a high of 73 and some morning showers.

Syracuse.com states this is just a prediction of a general trend, estimating what the average temperature will be compared to normal. It's not a forecast of what will happen on any given day. For those forecasts, you'll have to wait until day of.

