Walgreens Now Has Drive-Thru Shopping: Never Leave Your Car

Essential places such as grocery stores and pharmacies have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you're not comfortable walking into a store for the supplies you need, Walgreens has come up with an alternative.

According to WIVB, Walgreens has introduced "drive-thru" shopping...and it can be for anything.

This is how it works, according to the company.

Pull up and ask for a menu of available items, such as food, home goods and medicine.

Then give your order.

Then your order will be put together and brought out to your car.

For more information, you can visit Walgreens website.

This idea definitely sounds appealing, since I have a Walgreens about two minutes from my home and the idea of never leaving my car and barely leaving my neighborhood is ideal!