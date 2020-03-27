Walgreens Now Has Drive-Thru Shopping: Never Leave Your Car
Essential places such as grocery stores and pharmacies have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you're not comfortable walking into a store for the supplies you need, Walgreens has come up with an alternative.
According to WIVB, Walgreens has introduced "drive-thru" shopping...and it can be for anything.
This is how it works, according to the company.
- Pull up and ask for a menu of available items, such as food, home goods and medicine.
- Then give your order.
- Then your order will be put together and brought out to your car.
For more information, you can visit Walgreens website.
This idea definitely sounds appealing, since I have a Walgreens about two minutes from my home and the idea of never leaving my car and barely leaving my neighborhood is ideal!