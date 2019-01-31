Visitor Restrictions In Place At MVHS Hospitals

Visitor restrictions have been put in place for the inpatient units at Mohawk Valley Health System hospitals to better protect patients from the flu.

A maximum of two visitors per patient will be permitted at any one time and children 14 and under are prohibited from visiting all inpatient areas.

That will not apply to the siblings of newborns visiting the Maternity Department, unless they're showing symptoms of an illness.

Hospital officials are asking that you not visit if you feel ill with any type of upper respiratory problem.

The best protection against contracting influenza includes:

Influenza Immunization

Frequent and thorough hand washing

Covering all coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a handkerchief or a tissue, use the crook of your arm, not your hand

Staying home from work, school or social events if you have a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and pains or other symptoms such as nausea or vomiting Sometimes associated with influenza

Avoiding people exhibiting symptoms of a flu-like illness

If you have flu-like symptoms that are severe and persistent, you should contact your healthcare provider.