There's a reindeer farm, along Reindeer Drive, where you can take the kids to feed the animals that drive Santa's sleigh. They may even show up at your house on Christmas Day.

In Shortsville, New York is the Shortsville Reindeer Farm that began in 2017. "Our reindeer are gentle, social animals and enjoy following us around as we work in the pasture and add a sense of wonder to our days," owner Mike Schaertl shared. "Today we share the joy by bringing our pets out to community events and welcoming visitors to our farm on a few days each year."

Meet Moose, Uhtred, Ragnar and Little Buddy, the 4 reindeer you're welcome to visit and feed by appointment only. They can also come to your home. "Hire the reindeer for your event. We'd love to help add some magic to your winter event."

Photo Credit - Shortsville Reindeer Farm

The reindeer will even be working on Christmas Day too. The owners are holding a raffle, with proceeds going to Foodlink. Purchase a $10 ticket for a chance to win reindeer ato your house for an hour on Christmas Day. Get more information and buy your raffle ticket to have reindeer at your house on December 25th at Shortsvillereindeer.com.

If you'd like to visit the Reindeer farm, appointments are necessary to limit guests to 25 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortsville Reindeer Farm, on Reindeer Drive, is just past Syracuse and is less than a two hour drive from Utica.