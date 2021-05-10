For over 50 years, The Village Tavern has been a watering hole for Central New Yorkers in Clinton, New York. The business, and building, are now for sale.

The Village Tavern is located at 14 College Street in, Clinton. The property is currently listed at $499,000 with Coldwell Banker Sexton.

According to the posting on Facebook from Coldwell Banker, the building itself is actually two buildings:

✨The structure is actually two buildings with 2 entrances and could easily be converted to 2 store fronts or 2 luxury apartments!

✨There are 2-One Bedroom Apartments on the 2nd floor ($650-$750/mo)

Along with those perks, the building also has the following:

✨Verizon tower on building $455/mo

✨Jukebox when operating, $200-300/week

✨ATM machine when operating $400-500/mo

If you'd like to learn more about possibly buying the business and building, the ad says to call Mary today to schedule a private showing at 315-794-8004.

Here's some photos of the property:

New York State Extends Alcohol To Go Into June 2021

The executive order allowing New Yorkers to order alcohol to-go from licensed businesses across New York has now been extended again. This executive order has been extended to June 5. The New York State Liquor Authority confirmed the extension on their website.

Under the order, restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, arenas and catering establishments were allowed to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption. You can read more here.

The 12AM curfew will be lifted at bars and restaurants for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31.

The 1AM curfew at catered events where guests have provided proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will also be lifted beginning May 17.

