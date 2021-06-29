Vaccinated New Yorker Tests Positive For “More Dangerous” COVID-19 Delta Strain

A vaccinated New Yorker has tested positive for the "more infectious and more dangerous" COVID-19 Deltra strain.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was notified by New York State health officials that a vaccinated Ulster County resident tested positive for the Delta strain of COVID-19. "This incident is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are not out of the woods yet," said Ryan.

The positive resident has since recovered and Ryan says, "the fact that they were vaccinated likely spared them from the worst impacts of the variant."

All residents are being asked to remain vigilant and proactive to stop any further spread of the virus. "I encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated and we must continue to take all precautions necessary, even if you are vaccinated, to stop any further spread of COVID-19," Ryan said.

10% of new cases in New York City over the last month are from the Delta strain. 23% in just the last week. "Even though this strain of the virus appears to be both more infectious and more dangerous, it appears to also be very responsive to the vaccine," New York City Senior Advisor for Public Health, Dr. Jay Varma said during Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily briefing.

The Delta variant was first seen in India and has now spread to more than 80 countries, including the U.S. The new strain is more transmissible and more resistant to all vaccines currently available.

"While it's something we need to monitor carefully, we need to always emphasize the fact that, even though the percentage of delta cases is going up the total number of people with COVID continues to go down and the vaccines continue to be very effective," Varma said.

