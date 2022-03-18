Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri appointed a new representative for the city's Fifth Ward on Friday afternoon.

Venice Ervin will fill the seat vacated by Delvin Moody, who officially resigned from the post earlier this week. Ervon, who has a wife and two children, has been heavily involved in the Utica community including work as a Youth Program Director for JCTOD Outreach, a Program Director for Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency and currently as a Gun Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Workforce Investment Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties, noted a press release from Palmieri's office.

"In addition, Mr. Ervin served as President of the Utica/Oneida County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and on the board of the Parkway Center. Mr. Ervin has an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science (Human Services), and honorably served our country as a Veteran of the United States Air Force," the release stated.

“My family and I chose to live in Cornhill to promote positive changes and enhance the lives of the youth and families in our neighborhood...I am very proud to live in the City of Utica and work with community residents to improve and highlight Cornhill. Diversity is one of our community’s greatest assets, and I have always pushed for inclusion for all people in the decision making process that affects their lives," Ervin said.

The vacancy was created by Moody's decision to step down from the council following his arrest for a charge of assault in an alleged domestic violence incident last month. Moody was in the council chambers for his replacement, tweeting congratulations to Ervin and saying the 5th Ward is in good hands:

The appointment is good through the end of 2022. There will be a special election in November to officially fill the post's final year (January-through-December of 2023). If he chooses, Ervin can run for the seat to fill-out the final twelve months of the term.

