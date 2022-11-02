Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall.

Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.

Pokémon GO is an interactive game that allows you to go around your neighborhood, catching different types of Pokémon on your phone. Compete with your friends to "Catch Em' All", or see what new species you can find around your town. No matter what, it's a great way to get outside and enjoy Pokémon for yourself.

For those who already play the game, you may not know yet that the zoo hosts multiple in-game Pokémon Gyms and PokéStops. There will even be "lures" set up throughout the zoo, helping you catch even more cool Pokémon. The featured Pokémon for Community Day will be Dratini!

Even if you don't play the game, there is still fun to be had Saturday at the zoo. There will be a Pokémon themed scavenger hunt and an educational booth for information on reptiles and amphibians. Everyone will also walk away with their own "Utica Zoo Animal Conservation Card".

Pokémon GO Community Day really is fun for the whole family. Like every other day of the year, the zoo will be open from 10am to 4:30pm. Bring your family or friends to enjoy a fun day with Pokémon and the Utica Zoo.

