The Utica Yeti Lacrosse Club is back in action at the Adirondack Bank Center this weekend and there are tickets available to watch the action in-person.

Last week, the Aud was packed as the Yeti took on the Salt City Eels. The Yeti came out physical and aggressive and lit up the lights as fans got to meet Eddie the Yeti who threw out T-Shirts at intermission.

Utica is back in action this Sunday at 2 P.M. against Saugerties Night Pandas.

Tickets are on sale at empirestatetix.com. Kids 8 and under will receive free tickets, adult tickets cost $12, group tickets (10 or more) are available for $10. For group tickets, please call the Adirondack Bank Center Ticket office at 315-790-9070.

Courtesy of Utica Yeti

The Utica Yeti plays in the Empire North region of the IBLA, which includes the Albany Hyenas, Salt City Eels and Saugerties Night Pandas. Utica Yeti features local players with MLL and NCAA experience and many native players that have won numerous box lacrosse championships.

The IBLA was formed to ultimately unify the system of Regional Box Lacrosse Leagues around the country. With seventeen regions in operation, the IBLA provides a national system and an organizing committee to host a national championship every year.

For ticket information and more details on the team, visit www.uticayeti.com. Fans can also find them on Instagram (@Utica_Yeti), Twitter (@UticaYeti) and Facebook.