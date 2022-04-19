An Oneida County woman is facing charges following an alleged domestic incident that took place at a county building. It is not what she did in the building that got her arrested, but rather whom she is accused of leaving behind.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the incident took place at the Oneida County Office Building located at 800 Park Place in the city of Utica, New York.

Deputies were on foot patrol outside of the building at approximately 3:25pm on Monday, April 18, 2022 when they say that they saw a girl and a boy in the back seat of a car that had the engine running.

Police have not said why the children were left inside the car or why the woman was inside the building without the children.

It was learned that the girl was two years old and the boy was five. According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, "Upon completion of an investigation, (deputies) determined that the children were unsupervised for an extended period of time and completely unaware of their parent or guardian's location."

The children's mother was identified as 23-year-old Dayna D. Colbert of Utica. She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

Dayna D. Colbert Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Dayna D. Colbert Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

Colbert was brought to the Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

