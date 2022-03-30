Another candidate has thrown their hat into the ring for a seat on the Utica School Board.

Tennille Knoop has announced her candidacy for the school board, running on a platform of Accountability, Communication and Transparency (ACT)

"As a mother, taxpayer, and community activist, I’m seeking a seat on the Utica City School Board to offer a new voice to the conversation, both as a parent and a proud Utican,” Knoop said. “For far too long, our schools have undeservedly received a less than stellar reputation. My intention in running is to bring about change that will help repair and restore that reputation to its rightful place of pride and excellence. It’s time to ‘ACT Now!’”

Knoop is the owner of TK Milo and Company a creative agency and content provider.

She’s served as President of the Albany Elementary School’s PTO for six years and has been involved for nine years.

Before the COVID pandemic, Knoop was working with another Utica school to create their own PTO.

Knoop says she intends to amplify the citizens’ voices and provide an added layer of oversight to the Board with her ACT Now! platform and campaign messaging.

Her goals include strengthening the relationship between the City of Utica and the Utica City School District in order to build a more robust foundation for economic growth in the Utica area, and working within the district to better integrate support staff, social workers, parent liaisons, and health and wellness professionals.

Howard Potter and Michael Fellows are also running for the seat on the school board being vacated by long-time board member Louis LaPolla.

LaPolla is stepping down after 25 years on the Utica School Board.

The school board election will be held on May 17.

