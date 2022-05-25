A 32-year-old Utica man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 12 in the town of Marshall on Wednesday.

That's according to New York State Police in Marcy who say the accident occurred at approximately 10:43 on Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as David Specht.

At this time, Troopers believe Specht was traveling southbound in a 2005 Subaru when he crossed the center and into the northbound lane and crashed head-on with a Mack tractor trailer.

photo from Rt. 12 fatal accident scene via New York State Police

Specht was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Douglas Roberts, 51, of Florida. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident investigation is ongoing.

