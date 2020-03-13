Utica Eateries Release New COVID-19 Policies and Practices

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Utica eateries have released new guidelines for customer service and how they plan to conduct business during the pandemic.

Wisk Baking Company and Utica Coffee Roasters have both said they will no longer fill re-usable cups for customers, and they plan to more frequently clean and sanitize tables, among other precautions.

Wisk Baking Company says in a Facebook post, they "are following suit with other “heavily trafficked” businesses in our area and the surrounding location."

Utica Coffee Roasters says they will be "limiting social contact such as hugs, high-fives or fist bumps." Baristas will be excusing themselves frequently to wash their hands throughout their shifts.

The CDC recommends the following measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus: