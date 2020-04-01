Utica College Offering Housing for First Responders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced in his press conference Wednesday afternoon that Utica College will be offering temporary housing for First Responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of those on the front lines are facing high exposure rates. This creates concerns about coming home at the end of the day, with the potential they could transfer the virus to their families.

In an effort to assist the community during this crisis, Utica College is dedicating several rooms in the former Burrstone House Residence Hall to those concerned about going home to their families.

If you or someone you know is looking for more information this resource, contact the Utica College Office of Emergency Management at emermgt@utica.edu or (315) 792-3472 for assistance.