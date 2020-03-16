Utica Business Handing Out Baby Wipes to Parents Who Need Them

Toilet paper isn't the only thing that's hard to come by. Parents are finding it difficult to find baby wipes. So one local business has stocked up and is handing them out for free to any parent who needs them for their child.

"There are parents that can’t find something as small as baby wipes to care for their babies," Flawless Vapor shared on Facebook. "This is due to people panic buying more than they could ever need. Earlier when the opportunity presented itself we did exactly the same and snatched up every box we could get."

If you need wipes, you can pick some up for free. "While supplies last, any parent who may be in need of some wipes for their baby, stop in Flawless Vapor during normal business hours and pick up a free pack."

Flawless Vapor is located at 110 Bleecker Street in Utica.

