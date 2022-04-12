"It's crazy! It's really blown up...It's just crazy," Dr. Sheridan Mish told WIBX 950 of new found national celebrity.

And all from losing a bet with a buddy!

The losing end of that bet was having to wear a Boston Red Sox jersey. The Utica-area chiropractor shared a the losing-bet photo (below) on Facebook and noted, ''…but I’m still a die hard Mets fan as part of The 7 Line Army so you can’t take my Mets hat off."

He also included #yankeessuck with his social media photo, snapped at Sunday night's nationally televised Yankees vs. Red Sox game on ESPN.

Mish, who has chiropractic offices in Wampsville, Utica, Long Lake and Saranac Lake, was spotted by the TV cameras and quickly went viral for his clashing bright-red Boston Red Sox jersey, with his royal blue and orange New York Mets hat. The image was shared all over social media on national sports sites like Barstool Sports, and in online articles at The Spun, which is under the Sports Illustrated umbrella.

Since Sunday's game he's been the talk of the baseball world, literally. Mish has already appeared on the Rich Eisen Show, a nationally syndicated radio show and podcast, The 7 Line Army Orange and Blue Podcast, and has upcoming appearances on ESPN radio and CBS Sports morning radio.

Central New Yorkers may also recognize Mish from his daily It's All Gonna Be OK Mohawk Valley videos on Facebook during the height of COVID-19. The positive-themed, energetic messages were designed to share hope and compassion during the pandemic.

The series evolved and included Mish showing up at random small businesses in the Utica-area, going LIVE on Facebook and opening a tab to pay the portion of the next several customers how had stopped to support a local business.

