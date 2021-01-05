Here in the Central New York region, and all across New York state, drivers are now able to pay traffic fines in installments to avoid suspended licenses.

This is all thanks to a bill signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo on December 31st of 2020. According to MSN, it permits drivers to set up payment plans if they can't afford an entire fine in a lump sum. This new law goes into effect on March 31st 2021.

Previously, non-payment of non-criminal traffic-related fines and fees — typically due within weeks after conviction — resulted in an automatic driver's license suspension, and courts were generally not allowed to take into consideration a driver's ability to pay the fine or offer installment plans.

Drivers hit with traffic violation fines can pay monthly installments of $10 per month or 2% of their net monthly income, whichever is greater. Judges will have leeway to cut or waive required surcharges and fees.

"This law will provide real social justice to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who have had their mobility impacted, their ability to provide for their family limited and their fright to freedom of movement curtailed simply due to their inability to pay a traffic ticket.""

More Traffic Laws For 2021

Another new law for 2021 deals with Stretch Limousine Safety. All stretch limos altered or made after January 1st, 2021, will must have at least two seatbelts in the front seat and one for every passenger in the back. The law was created after a tragic limousine crash killed 20 people in Schoharie, New York in October 2018.