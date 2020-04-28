Upstate New York Senior Sisters Coronavirus Song Will Make You Smile
Twin sisters from upstate New York are going viral for their coronavirus song. After listening, you'll see why.
Rather than being 'Back in the Saddle Again,' the sister from Adams, New York, are 'In Our Recliners Again.' And the song is priceless!
The sisters names weren't given, but they may be Marilyn and Carolyn Lalone. Whoever they are, they are the cutest little old ladies with the catchiest song that has been seen nearly 400,000 times and shared by more than 20,000 people on Facebook.
Here are some of the words to 'In Our Recliners Again.'
We're in our recliners again
We wait for the virus to end
With advice from Trump
We sit on our rump
In our recliners again
Governor Cuomo agrees
He says hang up your car keys
All our kids are so mean
They make us quarantine
In our recliners again
Whoopie Tie eye oh
The hairdresser is closed
We're doing our own hair again
But it came out flat
We hide it with a hat
Recline behind closed doors again
Whoopie Tie eye ee
A pair of twins are we
We sit here and fart in harmony
Whoopsie that last blast
Was something more than gas
We'll shop for recliners again
"You’ve got to give them credit for having such chutzpah," said Patricia Moosbrugger.