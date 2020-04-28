Twin sisters from upstate New York are going viral for their coronavirus song. After listening, you'll see why.

Rather than being 'Back in the Saddle Again,' the sister from Adams, New York, are 'In Our Recliners Again.' And the song is priceless!

The sisters names weren't given, but they may be Marilyn and Carolyn Lalone. Whoever they are, they are the cutest little old ladies with the catchiest song that has been seen nearly 400,000 times and shared by more than 20,000 people on Facebook.

Here are some of the words to 'In Our Recliners Again.'

We're in our recliners again

We wait for the virus to end

With advice from Trump

We sit on our rump

In our recliners again

Governor Cuomo agrees

He says hang up your car keys

All our kids are so mean

They make us quarantine

In our recliners again

Whoopie Tie eye oh

The hairdresser is closed

We're doing our own hair again

But it came out flat

We hide it with a hat

Recline behind closed doors again

Whoopie Tie eye ee

A pair of twins are we

We sit here and fart in harmony

Whoopsie that last blast

Was something more than gas

We'll shop for recliners again

"You’ve got to give them credit for having such chutzpah," said Patricia Moosbrugger.